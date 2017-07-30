Enterprising Linton pupils serve up a summer treat

More than 60 Year 3 pupils at Linton Heights Junior School served ice cream to parents and friends, raising £195 for the school as part of a Business and Enterprise Project.

The pupils have been working in groups such as the delivery team, money team, health and safety team and the News Hounds!

Caroline Webb, deputy headteacher, said: “It has been fabulous to see the children working in groups to bring this project together. They have worked so hard and made a lot of people happy with their ice cream sales.”

The money will support activities for Year 3 when they are in Year 4.