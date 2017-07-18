Entry fee ‘issues’ fail to impact on the success of Haverhill’s Summer Bash

Despite some negative reaction to introducing a £1 entry fee for the first time, this year’s Haverhill Summer Bash has been deemed a success.

Some criticism of the charge has been aimed at the organisers of the annual show, which took place at the Recreation Ground on Sunday.

Haverhill Summer Bash PICTURE: Mecha Morton

However, the chairman of the organising committee, David Doughty, said the team of volunteers who put on the event has every reason to be proud of what they achieved.

He said: “We are very proud of what we did and had a great day again.

“This was a fund-raising event.

“It was not a charity event and it was not a free event it was there to raise money for good causes.”

The event costs at least £1,000 just to stage, with the council charging £300 to £400 alone just for clearing away all the rubbish afterwards, explained Mr Doughty.

He added: “People kept saying to me ‘great turn out again’ and most of the traders I spoke to sold out, so I can only assume we’ve had similar to other years where traders have sold out and they’ve said ‘we will be back again.’

“We introduced a £1 entry fee and there were some issues with that and we are going to look at that.

“We have learnt some lessons and next year hopefully we will do even better.”