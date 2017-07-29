Epic tennis final keeps club cheering despite downpour

Haverhill Tennis Club has held its annual Closed Tournament Finals, with an epic Ladies Singles Final entertaining the crowd for more than three hours, despite rain affecting many of the other matches.

The Ladies Singles took place in brilliant sunshine — a rare occurrence during the generally damp weekend — with Abi Cartwright-Thomas coming from a set down to claim the title.

EVENTUAL WINNER: Abi Cartwright-Thomas won the Ladies Singles

Keri Tobin won the first set 6-2 but Cartwright-Thomas hit back, taking the second set 6-4.

Some excellent tennis was played in a tough battle which saw Cartwright-Thomas eventually emerge victorious, as she won the third set by 11 games to nine.

Club coach Rob Jeffs said: “The standard across the day was very good, just such high quality play.

“And it shows how well the club is playing at the moment.

GREAT PLAY: Keri Tobin put up a good fight in the Ladies Singles final

“The finals are a chance for the club to showcase the talent here, at all age levels, in competitive games.”

It was a damp start to the day as the Juniors got things under way, with Freddie Paffett winning the under-12 competition against Sam Fowle.

The U16 competition was a family affair with Matt Magin winning against his brother Rob.

The Men’s and Ladies Doubles followed with Josh Dashwood and Tom Marsh retaining their title as they beat James Booth and club coach Rob Jeffs, while Cartwright-Thomas and Tobin beat the 2016 champions, the Jeffs sisters Rachel and Sarah.

The Men’s and Ladies Singles games were about to start when rain interrupted play.

Once the weather cleared, play was able to resume but the Men’s Singles ended prematurely as Josh Dashwood was forced to retire due to injury. His opponent, Gratz Senn, regained the title he had lost to Dashwood last year.

Unfortunately rain affected a lot of the tournament finals held on Sunday with the Mixed Doubles Final, between Josh Dashwood and Tobin against Adam Fowle and Cartwright-Thomas, not able to take place at all.

It will be played at a later date yet to be determined due to the injury sustained by Dashwood.

One consolation match, the Mixed Doubles, was played in the morning. After a very close match, Tony Saggs and Kate Scary won 6–3, 6–3 against Peter Cundall and Nikki Green.

But the Ladies Doubles consolation, between Liz Hicks and Nikki Green against Sarah Barthorpe and Margaret May, was also postponed due to the weather and will be rescheduled.