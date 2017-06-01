Excitement mounts as start of Haverhill Festival nears

A packed programme of events awaits Haverhill Festival-goers who have weeks of comedy, music and family fun to look forward to.

The festival, run by Haverhill Town Council, gets underway at the Arts Centre on Thursday (June 8) and will span more than three weeks, coming to an end on July 2.

Kicking the event off on election night is comedian Mark Thomas with his ‘a show that gambles on the future (work in progress)’ while other festival highlights include BRIT award-winning male vocal group Blake, whose first album reached number one in the UK Classical Album Chart, on June 11 and Snake Davis’s Classic Sax Solos on June 25.

Having worked with the likes of the Eurythmics, George Michael, Take That, Cher, Tina Turner and Beyonce, Snake is one of the world’s most in demand saxophone players and, with his band, will perform classics such as Baker Street, Careless Whisper, A Million Love Songs and Search for the Hero.

Other shows to look forward to include Africa Entsha’s performance on June 16 featuring Zulu songs which use the entire body to create rhythm and The ELO Encounter on June 17 where lights, projections and lasers will combine with inspiration drawn from Electric Light Orchestra’s massive hits.

Marching bands, parades and military vehicles will take to the town centre for Armed Forces Day on June 24 while Market Square will host the third Haverhill Summer Market Craft Beer Festival over two days from July 1 when the Haverhill Street Festival will see weird and wonderful characters roam the High Street.

Other outdoor activities include Wildlife Walks at the Flood Park and Millfields Way, and a historical town walk.

Nick Keeble, the town council’s arts and leisure manager, said: “This year the highlights for me will be musical – I’m looking forward to seeing Blake and Africa Entsha. However, I am really pleased to be able to keep hold of the community feel that the Haverhill Festival has become known for.

“Our festival is not just about the big names that tour the country but about celebrating the uniqueness of Haverhill with such events as the Wildlife Walks in local parks and the History Group’s ‘history walks and screenings’.”

For more details download a brochure at www.haverhill-tc.gov.uk/brochures or call the box office on 01440 714140.