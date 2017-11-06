Exposure to asbestos led to the death of a Haverhill man

A retired builder who worked long hours handling asbestos died as a result of his contact with the material, an inquest has heard.

Victor Stone, 74, of Elmhurst Close, Haverhill, was diagnosed at Papworth Hospital with the asbestos-related disease mesothelioma just months before his death on September 26.

On Monday the inquest at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich was told that Mr Stone had made a statement detailing his working career.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said Mr Stone said he had often worked seven days a week, 80 hours a week, when he was involved in removing and installing asbestos lagging from pipework, where he was surrounded by “clouds of dust” with raw asbestos fibres being put into sacks or buckets.

Dr Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mr Stone died as a consequence of an industrial disease.