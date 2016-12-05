Extra patrols clamp down on drink drivers

Suffolk Police have launched their Christmas drink drive campaign using the slogan ‘drink driving is not worth the risk’.

The month-long operation, aimed at catching people driving under the influence of drink or drugs will see officers carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks.

All motorists who are stopped due to concerns over the manner of their driving, a vehicle defect or because they have been involved in a collision will be breathalysed.

During last year’s campaign 1,920 people were tested in Suffolk with 172 drivers giving positive readings.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, said: “Drink-driving has become socially unacceptable – more so now than ever – and that’s why we will often receive phone calls from members of the public reporting suspected drink-drivers.

“We will always act on any information given to us and please don’t think the rural nature of the counties affords you protection because it doesn’t. Anyone caught faces a minimum 12-18 month ban and I would urge people to take a moment and think seriously about how that would affect your life; driving to work or college, childcare arrangements or school runs, socialising and visiting family.

“The impact of losing your licence is enormous. Worst still, you could injure or kill yourself or someone else. ”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “Every Christmas our message is the same, let’s hope this year drivers take heed.

“It beggars belief that despite the obvious dangers, too many drivers still take to the road under the influence of alcohol or drugs particularly at Christmas.

“All drivers need to understand that drink driving risks lives and the lives of others, it is grossly irresponsible and selfish. Too many people lose their lives on our roads and that’s why we have invested in extra roads policing – we’re doing all we can to keep our roads safe, we need everyone out on our county’s road to do the same.”