Eye-catching displays to be had at Haverhill Flower Show

The annual Haverhill Flower Show is being hosted by Haverhill and District Flower Club at the Haverhill Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday.

The show is the biggest event in the club’s calendar and will be officially opened at midday on Friday.

There will be over 40 exhibits spread across seven classes with competitors once again coming from across East Anglia to display their flower arranging prowess.

The Flower Show is open on Friday from midday to 5pm and on Saturday from 9.30am to 3pm.

The judge this year is Judy Wynn, a NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies) Area Judge and a past National Chairman of NAFAS.

This year the show will include a new type of exhibit, a hanging one.

There is no charge to get in to the show.