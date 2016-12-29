Family pay tribute to ‘kind and understanding’ mother-of-two from Great Bradley

A woman who died following a collision in Great Bradley on Tuesday has named by police as 41-year-old Claire Taylor.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the B1061 at Great Bradley around 10.10am on December 27.

Despite the efforts of ambulance personnel and police, pedestrian Claire Taylor, from Great Bradley, died at the scene.

In a tribute issued through police, Claire’s family said she was a ‘much-loved wife, mother, daughter and sister.’

They said: “Claire loved life in all its many facets, kind and understanding to all her family, both near and far, friends and work colleagues. Claire was training hard for the Rome marathon that she was running in April 2017, her training was going well and she was on target. Claire will be sorely missed by all who knew her but especially her husband, two children, mother and family.”