Father and daughter make Ashdon race day a family affair

It was a family affair at the Ashdon Fun Run on Monday as both father and daughter Nick and Daisy White (pictured) won their respective races.

Nick of Saffron Striders won the 10K race in a time of 36:56, a second ahead of club mate Tony Bacon with Rick Ebberson in third.

Marianne Naylor won the Women’s race, in a time of 43:06 with Fiona Halls second and Joanna Arscott third.

Daisy was first in the 3K race for Under 8s, with Beatrice Rogers winning the Under 11’s race and Stephanie Allen the Under 16’s

The Boys’ race winners were Ethan Lewis (U8), Charlie Noakes (U11) and Finn Mcgrath (U16).

Ashdon Primary School head teacher Gary Brown thanked the members of the PTA and supporters for the enormous efforts they had put into the event, which is the school’s main fund-raiser of the year.