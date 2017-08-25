Festival will celebrate the best of West Suffolk business

A festival celebrating the best of business in West Suffolk returns in October.

The West Suffolk Business Festival, from October 3 to 13, promises a wealth of events offering the chance to network and build new skills.

It kicks off with the MENTA Trade Fair at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, on Tuesday, October 3 along with a business brunch, workshops and a networking drinks reception.

There will be more than 100 exhibitors and numerous competitions to enter.

The Brunch Means Business event features keynote speaker Alex Monroe, who is an international jeweller and was born in Suffolk.

Due to the generosity of MENTA patron, Atkins Thomson Solicitors, the trade fair and workshops are free to attend but booking is recommended.

Rob Dellow, partner at Atkins Thomson, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the MENTA Trade Fair for the ninth consecutive year.

“The exhibition provides a wonderful opportunity to see first-hand the wide range of businesses, based in our region.”

During the business festival, MENTA will also host networking event, Coffee Means Business, at Frankie & Benny’s, in Haverhill, on Thursday, October 5.

Alex Till, MENTA’s chief executive, said: “I’m looking forward to our Business Festival events, especially hearing Alex Monroe at the brunch.

“It’s great to be able to celebrate the diversity and success of Suffolk businesses and to demonstrate what a thriving county we live and work in.”

The festival closes with the Bury Free Press Business Awards on October 13.

Other events in Haverhill include an event about finance, ‘Cash Point’, on October 5 and a Free Skills Engagement Forum on Wednesday, October 11.

For more information about the event, visit www.businessfestival.org