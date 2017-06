Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life will take place at Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, next Sunday (June 11).

More than 1,100 women have already committed themselves to walking, jogging or running the day’s 5k or 10k courses but organisers are hoping to see another 400 sign up before the midnight deadline next Thursday (June 8).

Event manager Rachel Parratt said she is keeping her ‘fingers crossed’ for more participants.

For details, or to register, go to www.raceforlife.org.