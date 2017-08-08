Fire in Haverhill High Street restaurant

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire at the Route 66 American Diner in Haverhill High Street.

Two appliances arrived shortly after midday today to find smoke flowing out of the front door of the restaurant in what appears to be a kitchen fire.

One of the engines left the scene at 12.25pm. No other details are available at the moment but the fire does not look too serious.

An update will be posted later.