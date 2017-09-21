Firefighters spend all night tackling Stack fire in Withersfield

Fire crews spent more than 12 hours ensuring a large stack fire at a farm in Withersfield was under control.

The fire service received numerous calls from residents in nearby Haverhill stating that they could see a large fire in the Withersfield area and a number of crews were sent to the scene at 6.20pm on Tuesday.

In total, nine fire vehicles were despatched, including crews from Haverhill, Clare, Wickhambrook and Long Melford.

Firefighters spent the night dealing with the burning pile at Bittons Farm, before relief crews came in to take over the following morning.

They maintained watch and damping down using a 45ml jet.

The incident was deemed fully under control at 8.39am on Wednesday although the fire service kept it monitored for the next few days.