First ever concession prompts new player appeal by Haverhill Hockey Club

More players are needed by Haverhill Hockey Club if a repeat of last Saturday’s unwelcome piece of history is to be avoided.

Club chairman Tina Bunch said anyone interested in playing for either the first or second XI would be welcome at senior training at the leisure centre on Thursdays between 8pm and 9pm in the wake of both sides having to concede their East Women’s League fixtures.

Haverhill had only seven players available to make the 220 mile round trip to Horncastle for their Division 3 NW match, resulting in a 5-0 win being awarded to the hosts.

League rules mean that although the second string was able to fulfil its Division 4 NW (S) match at home to Newmarket 4, because the first team had conceded, the game was awarded as a 5-0 win to Newmarket.

Haverhill beat Newmarket 10-1 in a match played as a friendly.

Bunch said: “It was the first game we have ever conceded and hopefully we won’t have to do it again but it’s a sign of where we are as a club at the moment.

““We’ve got enough players, but it’s having everyone available that’s the issue.

“We do still need to recruit new members.”

Both teams are at home on Saturday.

The firsts take on City of Peterborough 3 at 2pm, with the 2s facing Ely City 3 at 10.30am.

Bunch added: “City of Ely 3 have not scored a goal this season, so it’s fair to say we are confident of at least one win.”