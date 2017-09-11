First store opens on new Haverhill Retail Park

The first of four shops at the new Haverhill Retail Park is now up and running after Pets at Home opened last Friday.

The Mayor of Haverhill, Cllr David Roach, was on hand to perform the ceremonial cutting of a ribbon at the new store in Ehringshausen Way.

Cllr Roach, said: “We are pleased to welcome a new business to the local area, which will contribute to the new Haverhill retail park and bring more shopping options and jobs to the town.”

The retail park on the former Project Office Furniture site will also house Lidl and Home Bargains, with a further unit being marketed to national retailers.

Suzie Copleston, Pets at Home store manager, said: “What a fantastic start! Our opening weekend went even better than we had hoped and it was great to welcome the Mayor of Haverhill and show him the new amenities that we have on offer at the store.

“Our new store features thousands of dedicated pet products for not only dogs and cats but small animals, fish and local wildlife too.

“We have also created 13 jobs for the community across a range of full time and part time positions.”

Pets at Home is home to an Adoption Centre, run by independent charity, Support Adoption For Pets, where rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and other small animals are cared for until a new home can be found.

The 8,000 sq ft store also features an aquatics centre and a Groom Room which provides a wide range of grooming options, including microchipping, nail clipping, hair trims or a full bath and blow dry.

A Vets4Pets veterinary surgery will also open in-store and will be fully equipped with digital x-rays, ultrasound facilities and an on-site laboratory.

Cambridge based developers and investors Howard Group spearheaded the project.

Colin Brown, director of portfolio development at Howard Group, said: “We’re proud to bring further investment and jobs to Haverhill with the opening of this new retail park. “We’re hoping that the arrival of three or four national brands will help to bolster the town’s economy.”

The Howard Group, then called HPG (Howard Property Group), purchased the 6.5 acre site in 2008 with the plan of developing it for commercial use.

Lidl is expected to open later in the autumn and Home Bargains in October.