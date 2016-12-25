For young Max, Christmas is a time to help the homeless in Bury St Edmunds

For most children, the run-up to Christmas is about guessing what presents Santa will bring them but for one young boy it is a time to help the less fortunate in Bury St Edmunds.

Eight-year-old Max Ream organised a collection of hats, scarves, gloves and warm clothing at his school, Sebert Wood Primary, which will be donated to the homeless and vulnerable who attend Bury Drop-In.

It is an act of kindness, which is typical of the youngster’s charity spirit.

His stepdad Leon Edwards said: “Max has always felt sorry for homeless people as he’s seen them in the street.

“He’s told us a lot of times he would like to give pocket money to the homeless.

“We saw an opportunity through Bury Drop-In, contacted them and asked what would be most useful.”

After the charity suggested warm clothing, Max designed a school poster appealing for the items and a collection was held last Friday.

Mr Edwards said: “I’m incredibly proud of him. It’s nice to show the compassion he has but also that he’s followed it through.

“It’s all well and good someone saying I really want to help and it’s easy to give money but he’s put such a lot of effort into getting them something they need.”

Mike Coleman, chief executive officer of Bury Drop-In, added: “It’s great to have kids of his age who are socially responsible and actually thinking of others. The people will be so grateful for these items over Christmas.”

Bury Dop-In meets at the Elven Centre, in Garland Street, every Tuesday and Friday between 11am and 2pm.