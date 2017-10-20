Forest School delight for Haverhill school

A kind-hearted landscaper has helped out a Haverhill primary school by making and installing for free benches and a table at its Forest School area.

As featured in the Echo in September, the outdoor learning area at St Felix Roman Catholic Primary School has repeatedly fallen foul of vandals.

After this, the school’s Forest School leader, Liz Garwood approached half a dozen parties to see how they could help improve the outdoor area.

To her surprise, on Monday last week she went outside to find that six log benches and a table, all cut from tree trunks had been installed and fixed down with pegs by The Green Room, a landscape gardening firm in Kedington.

Liz met Ross Van de Zande, from The Green Man, some three weeks earlier to discuss how he could help, but his unheralded intervention came as a pleasant shock.

She said: “He just came and did this. He didn’t make a big song and dance about it. I was called out at lunchtime and had a look and it was like this and I feel very emotional and a bit lost for words.

“It means we can do things like sawing and whittling safely. But it’s nice to have somewhere we can base those activities so its more teacher led.”

Liz also asked if any builders could donate any metal fencing to put around the new facilities to deter vandals.