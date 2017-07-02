Former ONE Haverhill chairman raises £1,200 for charity

Sarah Howard MBE, the immediate past president of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, has confirmed that she has raised £1200 for local charity Inspire Suffolk thanks to her participation in this year’s Great East Swim.

Sarah, who lives in Sturmer and is also a former ONE Haverhill chairman, completed the one mile open water course at Alton water last month.

“I was well out of my comfort zone, not having done anything like this before, but felt great at the end.

“More important to me than this was the kindness of so many people in sponsoring me to complete the course.

“I’m delighted to have raised, at the latest count, £1,200 for Inspire Suffolk which does so much for the county’s young people through encouraging their participation in sport and other physical activities.”

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber added: “Like so many local businesspeople, Sarah is very, very community spirited and puts so much of her energy into supporting brilliant projects like Inspire Suffolk.

“Such civic businesses, as well as creating jobs and wealth, are frequently the backbone of the communities in which they are part.”