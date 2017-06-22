Forshaw swaps blue for red for new season

Haverhill Rovers have revealed to the Echo that Aaron Forshaw is the club’s first summer signing.

The midfielder has agreed a move across the divide for the 2017/18 season, joining from Haverhill Borough.

Rovers manager Ben Cowling said the player — who scored four goals during his 24 appearances for Borough last season — had always been a target for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club.

“He’s a player I have worked with before”, he said.

“He’s technically one of the best players in town and has always been a target for us.

“He’s got a good range of passing, a low centre of gravity and he rarely loses the ball.

“Aaron has been training with us during the pre-season and agreed to come across to us on Tuesday evening.

“The time was right this summer to bring him in.

“He’s undoubtedly a good signing for us, we want to play good football and Aaron can help us do that.

“We want to be in the top half of the table and we need to have a stronger squad than last season to do that.

“Improvement is probably our main goal at the moment and bringing in players of Aaron’s quality is an important step to achieving that.”

Forshaw made 24 appearances (19 starts) and scored four goals as Borough secured promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for the first time in their history last season.

Meanwhile, Rovers manager Ben Cowling has confirmed that captain Sam Holmes and striker Rory Jebb are among a number of the previous campaign’s squad that have agreed terms for 2017/18.

Cowling said: “I’m very happy that we’ve agreed deals for Sam and Rory but also Jordan Palmer, Ryan Weaver and Rafa Wozniak.

“We’re keeping our top players and I’m pleased they will be with us next season.

“We always said we wanted to keep most of our core players, and just add to the quality we already have.”

Cowling said he believes the league will be that much tougher this year, partly due to the number of clubs splashing their cash.

“The teams coming through seem to have more money”, he said.

“Stowmarket Town (who were promoted with Borough at the end of last season), in particular, are spending a lot of money and strengthening their squad.

“So I think the league will be far more competitive.

“If we want to achieve our target of a top half finish, we also need to strengthen our squad.”

He added that Forshaw will likely play in the club’s pre-season friendlies, with the first game against Mildenhall on July 4.

“Assuming he doesn’t suffer any injury setbacks or unforeseen problems, I would expect him to play his first game for us on July 4”, he said.

“He’s happy to be with us and we’re ready to show what he can do.

“Pre-season started early this year, earlier than we would probably have liked, but with the season starting so early, there’s actually very little time.

“As for moving across from Borough, there’s no problem at all.

“The players all know each other and they’re all friends so I don’t think there will be any issue.”