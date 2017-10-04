Four arrested after Haverhill drugs raids

Four drugs-related arrests were made when police officers raided two houses, and visited a third property in Haverhill, early yesterday.

Teams of officers executed a drugs warrants at houses in Leather Lane and Warren Court, while a third house in Crowland Road was also visited by police, all as part of Operation Velocity, the constabulary’s ongoing Suffolk- wide operation to combat the supply of drugs.

Four men were arrested in total, two in Leather Lane, one in Warren Court and another in Crowland Road, and all were taken away for questioning.

A sniffer dog was used to detect illegal drugs in the two raids.

Danny Cooper, the Locality Inspector for Haverhill and Sudbury, said: “Four people have been arrested for being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs and we’ve also seized some drugs and some cash.

“It’s been a really successful day, I’m really pleased.

“We are not going to stop.

“If we get more information we will be out again doing more warrants, so this is part of a series of warrants we’ve done in Haverhill and in wider Suffolk as part of Operation Velocity and we will continue to do them.”

The warrants were executed as a result of intelligence gathered by the police, including information supplied by members of the public.

One of the issues faced by police in Haverhill and other areas of Suffolk, said Insp Cooper, was cuckooing, where drug dealers take over the homes of vulnerable people, often users themselves, as a base for supplying drugs, leaving the occupant unable to get them out of their home.

At the time the Echo went to print no further details of the drugs seized or the four men arrested were available.