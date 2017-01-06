Framlingham Castle offers invitation to Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran to perform at historic landmark

Framlingham Castle has issued an invitation to superstar Ed Sheeran to perform at the famous landmark after apparently referencing it in his latest musical release.

Framlingham-raised Sheeran, 25, said Castle on the Hill was a “love song to Suffolk.”

The track, one of two new releases unveiled today, talks about growing up in the county and how he “watched the sunset over the castle on the hill,” which is believed to reference Framlingham Castle.

Sheeran also name dropped the Diss Express live on BBC Radio 1 this morning after the single’s first play.

Kirstie Horne, Property Manager for Framlingham Castle, English Heritage, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to hear Ed Sheeran’s new single, Castle on the Hill.

“We know some filming recently took place in Suffolk for one of his music videos, but to find out that his new single is about Framlingham is a lovely surprise.

“Lots of people suspect the castle he refers to is Framlingham Castle — if it is we’re delighted that he’s drawn inspiration from the site.

“We’d love to invite Ed to come and perform at Framlingham this summer — we think the castle grounds are the perfect setting for a live performance of his new single. Our doors are always open if this is something he’d like to do.”

