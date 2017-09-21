Free business advice at Haverhill event

Local business advisers will be on hand at the Nine Jars Bistro in High Street,

Haverhill on October 5 to offer information about grants, finance, energy efficiency, exporting, staff development and much more.

The event is supported by funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and organised by the Local Enterprise Partnership, New Anglia Growth Hub and Signpost 2 Grow (GCGP).

It is part of the West Suffolk Business Festival and has been organised to supply simple honest information and quality networking with local businesses.

The event, called Cash Point, is free but places must be booked in advance.

It takes place on from 2pm and visitors can stay as long as they like.

To book a place visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cash-point-tickets-36102957919.