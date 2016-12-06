Free-scoring Haverhill Borough hit Needham Market Reserves for six

Just one week after putting six past Debenham LC, Haverhill Borough did it again, this time hammering Needham’s young second string 6-1.

The victory put them up into fourth place in the Thurlow Nunn League Fist Division and should they win at AFC Sudbury Reserves tonight (7.45pm) Borough will go into third-place in the table.

Borough were ahead on 15 minutes when Ryan Phillips’ cross was headed home by his brother, central defender Casey.

Just after the half-hour mark Tobie Stollery fired home a loose ball in the Borough box to level the match.

Borough’s dominance was rewarded in the second half as they ran riot, scoring five times without reply.

Skipper Jarid Robson put them 2-1 up with his tenth of the season, making the midfielder the club’s leading scorer, one ahead of both Craig Pruden and Ryan Phillips.

Charlie Holmes, Ryan Phillips, Tom Lock (his first of the season) and Ryan Swallow completed the scoring.

The top-three aside, Borough now have the third highest goals tally in the division and the fourth best defensive record and have scored 17 times in their last three matches.