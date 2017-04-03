Friends take on Brighton Marathon

Friends Ross Standeven and Adam Bloe wanted to do the London Marathon in aid of Cancer research UK but could not get a place so instead they are doing the Brighton Marathon on Sunday. Ross, from Kedington, said: “Adam hasn’t done it before but we’re both hoping to do it around the four hour mark. We’ve both done a lot a training for it.” Ross, 36, who ran London last year, supports the charity because his nan died of a brain tumour in 2010, the same year his wife had a pelvic lymphoma and survived. Adam, 32, from Haverhill lost his grandfather to cancer. Donate to Ross at {https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/notverybrighton2017|www.justgiving.com/notverybrighton2017|Click to donate to Ross} and Adam at {https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-bloe|www.justgiving.com/adam-bloe|Click to donate to Adam}

