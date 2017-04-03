Search

Friends take on Brighton Marathon

Ross Standeven, left, and Adam Bloe are running in the Brighton Marathon in support of Cancer Research

Friends Ross Standeven and Adam Bloe wanted to do the London Marathon in aid of Cancer research UK but could not get a place so instead they are doing the Brighton Marathon on Sunday. Ross, from Kedington, said: “Adam hasn’t done it before but we’re both hoping to do it around the four hour mark. We’ve both done a lot a training for it.” Ross, 36, who ran London last year, supports the charity because his nan died of a brain tumour in 2010, the same year his wife had a pelvic lymphoma and survived. Adam, 32, from Haverhill lost his grandfather to cancer.  Donate to Ross at {https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/notverybrighton2017|www.justgiving.com/notverybrighton2017|Click to donate to Ross} and Adam at {https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-bloe|www.justgiving.com/adam-bloe|Click to donate to Adam}

