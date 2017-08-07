Fun and education combined at Haverhill church’s holiday club

Have your say

St Mary’s Church in Haverhill held its Groundbreakers Holiday Club for children earlier this month.

The theme was God’s builders and focussed on Jonah, Nehemiah, Elijah and Hezekiah from the Old Testament. Each day the 28 children present learnt something about their lives and achievements.

They also learnt about John Wesley, William Booth, William Tyndale and Wilson Carlile, made journals to record their thoughts through the week.

They had a Graffiti Prayer wall and added personal prayers to it and built a skip from two pews and cardboard and vast quantities of yellow paint.

The children painted stones with fire flames, made sand paintings, decorated crowns and made and decorated their own bricks with which they built a wall and did junk modelling and Zumba workouts with Betty McLatchy.

The younger group of three to six-year-olds voted on what to make.

Eight votes for a house and one for a truck. The result – a house on a truck.

Even at that age they show the ability to work together. Each session included a nominated child from each group to give a daily report and ride the digger.

The club was also joined through the week by the Carpet Bowls Club for target bowls and members of Café Church for prayers, bunting making and singing on the Friday.

The week concluded in our regular Elevenses slot and Jesus the Cornerstone. More elaborate junk modelling, craft and singing.

Diana Allin, St Mary’s children’s co-ordinator, said: “Thank you to everybody who took part, had their week disrupted or just looked on.

“We had fun, made crafts, listened and learnt and sang all week.

“Our favourite song sums up our week ‘We are all part of the big family of God’.”