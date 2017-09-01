Fun day to help fund bloom group

A fun day will help to raise awareness of and funds for an organisation which helps to keep Haverhill looking attractive.

Haverhill in Bloom is holding the event at St Mary’s Churchyard from 11am-3pm on Saturday September 9.

Weather permitting, members of the public are invited to take their own picnic along to the fun day and join in with all the activities.

Organisers have planned refreshments, face painting, a plant stall, tombola and more.

Meanwhile, the mayor will be in the stocks facing a barrage of wet sponges to help raise funds.

All the money raised will help Haverhill in Bloom to continue with projects in and around the town to make the environment more attractive with flowers and plants.

Some of the projects funded by and supported by Haverhill in Bloom include replacing and watering the flowers in Haverhill High Street, Market Square and the roundabout outside Tesco.

It has also recently sown thousands of poppy seeds along the town’s bypass – from the Spirit of Enterprise roundabout in the direction of Sturmer – to mark the 2018 centenary of the end of World War One.