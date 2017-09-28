Funding windfall will help to revamp a Haverhill school

One of Haverhill’s two secondary schools will undergo a welcome revamp thanks to a £700,000 grant from the Government.

The windfall for Castle Manor Academy in Eastern Avenue has come through the Department of Education’s Condition Improvement Fund and will result in improvements to the existing main school building with new roofs, windows and lights.

Castle Manor Academy students Jade Linge, Amy Lawrence, Ellie Britain, Sophie Ruthven and Eve Mizon with their GCSE results

Headteacher, Vanessa Whitcombe, said: “We already made a significant investment over the summer to refurbish the school hall, canteen and gym and this new revamp will improve the school environment even further.

“This funding is extremely important and we must thank Samuel Ward Academy Trust (which applied for the grant), as we wouldn’t have got this money without them.

“Parts of the building are old and we want to replace the roofs in the oldest parts of the building as well as make major improvements to the windows and lighting.

“We are all working very hard to make sure it looks as good as possible for our excellent teaching staff and students.

“A student’s learning environment is very important and I think they are appreciating the changes we have made and the changes we are planning.

“There will be no disruptions to lessons and to our students’ education, but there will be lots of scaffolding up.”

Mrs Whitcombe urged the community and parents to visit the school during its open evening on Thursday, October 12, starting at 6pm, where staff will be able to discuss the building work and the school’s plans for the future.

Mrs Whitcombe added: “We always have great support from our staff, students and parents and I am sure they will all be delighted by this news.”

The work is due to begin in the October half term week and end next February.