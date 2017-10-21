Future plans for Haverhill GP practice can be discussed at an upcoming public event

Patients will be able to have their say on future changes at a Haverhill GP surgery a public event next week.

Suffolk GP Federation took over the running of Christmas Maltings and Clements Practice in July.

Since then the not-for-profit organisation has introduced a number of changes - including a new way to book appointments.

It is now inviting patients to an information and engagement evening at 7pm on Monday, October 30 at the Clements building in Greenfields Way.

Members of the public will be able to learn more about the changes that Suffolk GP Federation has planned over the coming months, ask questions and share their views.

They will also be able to fill in a patient questionnaire – the answers to which will be used to help Suffolk GP Federation make decisions about the future of Christmas Maltings and Clements and its sister practice in Kedington.

For those unable to attend the engagement evening the questionnaires are available in reception areas.

These should be filled in and placed in the boxes provided by Friday, November 3. They can also be found on the Christmas Maltings and Clements Practice website or Facebook page.

Jules Styles, Suffolk GP Federation’s Director of Primary Care Services, said: “We want patients to be involved in the future of the surgery and we’d like to hear their views. “The engagement event is a chance for them to ask questions and to learn more about what we have planned in the coming months.

“The changes we have already made include a new booking system, which appears to be working well – although we are aware that some patients have had to wait a long time when phoning the surgery.

“We are working hard to change that and are in the process of recruiting new receptionists to help at busy times.

“We’ll take all feedback on board and use the information to help shape our decision making moving forward.

“In particular we’d like patients’ comments around the future of Christmas Maltings. Negotiations with the building’s current owners are ongoing and we would like to know what patients think regarding any potential move. We are also exploring the possibility of running joint services with Haverhill Family Practice.”

Among the changes already introduced by Suffolk GP Federation is the recruitment of a physiotherapist who is now available to treat patients on weekday mornings. A prescribing pharmacist has also started to help with repeat prescriptions and medication requests previously dealt with by a GP.

Patients can now also book an appointment to see a clinician at the Clements surgery between 9am and 5pm on a Saturday.

The appointments are offered as part of Suffolk GP Federation’s GP+ service which operates in East Suffolk and Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk GP Federation is a not-for-profit organisation owned by most of the GP practices in Suffolk. It is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to the pressures currently faced by primary care and also runs a number of services.

Patients are also invited to join the Christmas Maltings and Clements Patient Participation Group. Please email Linda.West7@nhs.net for more details.

People who would like more information or who have any questions about the changes at Christmas Maltings and Clements can also contact info@suffolkfed.org.uk.

Alternatively, they can keep up to date via the Christmas Maltings and Clements Practice website or Facebook page.