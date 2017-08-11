Get your awards nominations in

Over the past 10 weeks we have covered each of the Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 categories and now it is time for your to do your bit.

Whether you are a company that thinks it deserves an award or a customer who feels a business or individual deserves recognition, visit our website now and put in that nomination.

The awards enable bosses to publicly praise deserving staff in the Employee and Apprentice/Trainee of the Year categories, and staff might want to return the favour with a nomination for Business Leader of the Year or the new Lifetime Achievement award.

Naturally, there is nothing to stop business people nominating fellow business people they admire and respect for the Business Leader or Lifetime Achievement awards.

Similarly, you do not have to nominate your own business for Business of the Year, Best New Start-Up or the new West Suffolk Award for Innovation. Perhaps you have a supplier or client you feel stands out so much they are deserving of recognition.

Three of the awards can go to either a company or individuals.

The awards for Customer Service, Contribution to the Community and the Green/Environment categories can all go to individuals, teams or companies who have excelled in those areas.

As our awards are sponsored by some of West Suffolk’s top businesses – including former Bury Free Press Business Award Winners – any company or person who makes the long walk to the stage at the awards ceremony at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds will have been judged by their peers.

Many past winners say that makes getting an award special because you know you have been judged by people who understand the business world.

The awards night closes the 10-day West Suffolk Business Festival on October 13 and the glittering evening will be hosted by broadcaster Vanessa Feltz.

Between now and then, the Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 judges will have to compile their shortlists and meet the people on it, so we need your nominations as quickly as possible.

So why not visit our dedicated awards website where you will find a full list and descriptions of the award categories and can make nominations at http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk