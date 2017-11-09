Grandmother suffered broken wrist in a hit and run near Haverhill primary school

A grandmother was left with a broken wrist and grateful that her grandchild escaped the impact after she was knocked over by a reversing car while on the school run - the driver just drove away.

The incident at about 3.25pm last Wednesday (November 1) happened after Wendy Nunn had collected granddaughters Matilda, seven, and Delilah, three, from Burton End Primary Academy in School Lane.

Mrs Nunn, of Rosefinch Close, Haverhill, and her husband Phillip (also known as Charlie) were walking up School Lane towards their car - in the direction of Haverhill Rugby Club - with the two girls when the accident occurred.

She said: “Charlie said to me ‘we will cross here’ and the next thing I remember was I was on the floor and my youngest granddaughter was screaming.”

Mrs Nunn was hit by the rear of the car as it went over the kerb.

The female driver, said Mr Nunn, was reversing as she attempted to manoeuvre the dark navy blue car out from between two other parked cars.

There was a child in the car who looked to be wearing a uniform for St Felix RC Primary School, which is also in School Lane, added Mrs Nunn.

She said: “What I’m more upset about was that my youngest granddaughter, who will be four in January, was on the other side of me.

“If she had been where I was standing she would have got the impact.

“It just doesn’t bear thinking about.

“It’s the psychological thing about it. It’s the shock, I think it’s still coming out.

“I just couldn’t believe it because I don’t remember it, all I remember is when I was lying on the floor and Delilah was screaming. It’s just the trauma of it.

“You put yourself into that situation, especially as she didn’t know who it was.

“It could have been a child that she hit. I can’t imagine why you would just drive off.

“If anyone saw it, they could have more information.”

Anyone with information about the accident should call Haverhill Police on 101.