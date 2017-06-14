Great Get Together in Linton will honour murdered MP Jo Cox

As part of a nationwide event to commemorate the first anniversary of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox, The Great Linton Musical Get Together is taking place on Sunday.

Linton Youth Music is holding the event on Camping Close, Church Lane, from 1pm to 6pm as part of the Great Get Together - an initiative inspired by the tragic death of Mrs Cox that invites communities to hold their own gatherings and show togetherness.

The late MP was murdered by right wing extremist Thomas Mair in her constituency of Birstall, near Leeds, on June 16, where she was holding a surgery.

Mrs Cox’s widower, Brendan, is encouraging communities around the country to gather and celebrate each other’s company, honouring her belief that; “we have more in common than that which divides us.”

There will be a packed programme of music performed by talented locals, including Linton Village College Symphonic Wind Orchestra, instrumental ensembles, Linton Jazz, school and community choirs, with guest appearances by members of Sawston Steel Band and the Cambridge-based carnival rhythm band Arco Iris.

Everyone is invited to attend the fun, informal event.

Thanks to generous funding from Linton Parish Council, admission is free.

There will be a bar and light refreshments available, and a barbecue with burgers and sausages generously supplied by Dalehead Foods.

A bucket collection will be shared between Linton Youth Music, Linton Music Society and the Jo Cox Foundation.

In the event of wet weather the live music may be postponed, but the Great Get Together picnic will still take place.

Updates will be posted on Linton Youth Music’s Facebook and Twitter pages, or contact lintonyouthmusic@gmail.com for more information.