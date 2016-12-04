Growing Haverhill firm to take on staff

An expanding Haverhill-based manufacturing firm is looking recruit up to 30 new staff in the next 12 months.

FibreFab has operated out of two units in Boundary Road since 2006 and is now set to double its production after expanding into an adjoining unit.

The growing firm, which manufactures fibre optic cable assemblies and associated products, celebrated the grand opening of its new production floor – where two out of six lines are ‘ready to go’ – with company bosses on Tuesday.

Jan Walker, Haverhill’s operations and site manager, said: “It makes us very proud and very optimistic for manufacturing. I think the future’s very bright for fibre optics.

“There’s an awful lot of good things happening and I’m really pleased to be part of the growing Haverhill team.”