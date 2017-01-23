Guilty plea in child abduction court hearing

A 27-year-old man from Halstead has pleaded guilty to an offence of child abduction.

Mawande Sicwebu, of Holmes Road, appeared on Friday at Ipswich Crown Court.

Sicwebu had been due to stand trial after pleading not guilty at an earlier hearing but has now changed his plea to guilty.

He also changed his plea to guilty on a charge of assault by beating.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in Taylors Court, Colchester on October 12.

Judge David Goodin told Sicwebu that he would continue to be remanded in custody until he is sentenced next month.