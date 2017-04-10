Halstead thief given 28-month prison sentence

A thief who targeted two shops in Halstead in the space of three days has been jailed for 28 months.

Connor Sexton went into John Winter Drake Jeweller in High Street on March 7 and asked to view a ring.

When the owner brought out a tray of gold rings containing the one he had requested to see, Sexton grabbed the tray and ran out of the store.

On March 9, he threatened a shop assistant at The Original Factory Shop in Bridge Street with a garden fork and demanded money several times.

He then grabbed a computer hard drive from the counter and ran out with it. It is believed he mistook it for a till.

Police carried out a search of the area and Sexton handed himself in. He was arrested and during police interview he admitted both incidents.

He was charged with robbery at The Original Factory Shop and theft from John Winter Drake Jeweller, which he admitted when he appeared at court.

Sexton, 23, unemployed, of Radvald Chase, Stanway, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday April 7 to 16 months for robbery and 12 months for theft, to run consecutively.

The rings, worth a four figure sum, have yet to be recovered and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 or report online at www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online