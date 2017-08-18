Haverhill academies shine on A-level results day

A level students at Haverhill’s two academies have once again produced some outstanding results.

Students at Castle Manor Academy have ensured they end on a high after achieving record-breaking A-level grades, while at Samuel Ward Academy the number of students gaining A*-B grades jumped up by five per cent from 2016 - a 16 per cent rise from two years ago.

In what is the last year of A-level results at Castle Manor Academy, the school is celebrating after students achieved their highest ever number of A* and A grades.

This year’s results show that 89 per cent of courses were passed at grades A*-E and an increased number of A and A* grades, reaching the highest ever for the school at 29 per cent.

Results in Art and Photography reached 100 per cent A*-B, and applied learning scored very highly with all learners reaching distinctions or distinction* grades in Health and Social Care and Business.

This year sees the last year of results for Key Stage 5 for Castle Manor, with a small year group of only 12 students.

In the future, Castle Manor Academy will be working closely and supporting the sixth form provision at Samuel Ward Academy.

At Samuel Ward, a total of 93 students studied level 3 courses in the sixth form this year and overall students achieved 48 cent A*-B grades, 73 per cent A*-C grades and the overall pass rate was 97 per cent, down by just one per cent from 2016.

Dr Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust, of which the school is part of, said: “These results mean that pupils can go on to university, apprenticeships and work with the qualifications they need to succeed.

“We wish the young people every success as they go onto the next stage of their lives.”

To read further reaction from students and teachers, buy next Thursday’s (August 24) Haverhill Echo.