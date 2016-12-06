Haverhill accountancy firm wins two top accolades

An award-winning online accountancy firm has had a month to remember, winning two trophies at separate industry award ceremonies.

Less than three weeks after having won the Most Innovative Sole Practitioner 2016 accolade in the 2020 Innovation Awards, last Tuesday Haverhill-based accountants 1 Accounts Online were crowned New Practice 2016 at the British Accountancy Awards.

Former England international and West Ham footballer, Sir Trevor Brooking, presented Paul Donno, managing director of 1 Accounts, with his Innovative Awards trophy at a gala awards dinner on November 10.

Weeks later, the prestigious British Accountancy Awards, which took place at a black tie event in London on November 29, saw Paul and his fellow director and wife, Jenni Donno, presented with their trophy by impressionist and comedian Jon Culshaw.

Mr Donno said: “I have to admit we thought we had a better chance of winning the Independent Firm of the Year – East of England as there were only four other companies shortlisted but thought the odds were stacked against us in the New Practice category as there were seven other finalists.

“It was a real wow moment when we heard 1 Accounts being announced as the winner. When we went up to collect the award I think we were in shock. It was quite an emotional moment.

“Winning this award is certainly a big deal for us and for our fantastic team – Amy Philips-Cowell and Grace Orrell. It is the culmination of nearly three years of hard work, grit and determination to grow a successful business.”

Mr Donno thanked all of his clients, family and friends for their support and motivation in helping 1 Accounts get where it is today.

1 Accounts offers cloud based accounting solutions. For details, visit www.1accountsonline.co.uk.