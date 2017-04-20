Haverhill author’s new book is his ‘biggest yet’

Moving out of his comfort zone has led to Haverhill historian Roy Brazier producing his most ambitious book yet.

The USAAF in Suffolk, published by Font Media (ISBN 978-1-78155-346-6) is a hard-back book with dust cover, with over 350 pages and 300 plus illustrations and by Roy’s own admission is ‘the biggest book that I have written.’

It will also be the first of the 30 history books written by Roy, 82, that has gone on sale in the USA and the UK. Most of his work so far has focused on Haverhill and its district.

He said: “It took about two-and-a-half years to complete, from the time I started it to the time it came out.

“When they asked me to do it I said no because I don’t know anything about the USAAF or anything like that.

“It took me out of my comfort zone but you’ve got to do that sometimes. You can’t do the same old things every time.

“I enjoyed it. I’ve made some new friends in the USA and at home.”

The book, as Roy says: “Explores the victories and losses,as well as traumatic incidents that affected pilots and local residents alike.

“It focuses on the East Anglian air bases and the men who served on them, and also examines how the Americans coped with the culture shock of settling into a new life in the English countryside,and analyses the military and social implications of life in wartime Suffolk.”

The book was completed thanks to a large amount of help from former airbase museums, associations of their former personnel, historians and other sources.

Among the many books written by Roy, of Broadcroft Crescent, are histories of Haverhill Rovers FC, Haverhill Cricket Club and four about Tottenham Hotspur FC.