Haverhill bands feature on charity compilation album

Two Haverhill bands are included on Volume 2 of a charity compilation album featuring artists from the Cambridge area.

Searching Grey and Saving Scarlett have each donated a track to Cambridge Calling Volume 2, which is being released tomorrow (October 20) and will raise money for Cambridge Alliance for Independent Living, an organisation run by disabled people for disabled people and their carers and families.

Searching Grey are recording their first album, while Saving Scarlett have just self released their debut album.

Haverhill bands Umbrella Assassins and Three Screaming Popes were featured in the first volume earlier this year.

The compilation, which will feature 19 artists (none of which were on Volume 1), will be released on German Shepherd Records and will be available on all the usual platforms such as Bandcamp, Amazon, iTunes, Spotify etc.

The compilation was curated by Dave Hammond, presenter of The Smelly Flowerpot show on Cambridge 105 Radio.

To find out more, go to https://germanshepherdrecords.com/artists/cambridge-calling-2/volume-2/