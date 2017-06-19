Haverhill Beer and Music Festival returns

The beer will be flowing and local artists will be taking to the stage as Haverhill’s third Beer and Music Festival gets underway next weekend (July 1-2).

The popular festival makes its return with a host of real and craft ales and ciders on offer.

There will be a chance to sup some locally made brews alongside beers from across the globe.

These include ales from Saffron Walden and Brandon while there are also craft beers to be sampled from the likes of Tuborg in Denmark and Mahou in Spain.

The festival will have approximately 230 gallons of real ale, craft ale and ciders.

There will also be hot and cold food stalls and a full programme of live music to enjoy throughout the festival.

Soul Solution who performed at last year’s festival will be back on stage on the Saturday evening, while Pembroke Tenneson will perform on the Sunday.

The regular market stallholders will also be trading on the Saturday.

The festival has been organised by St Edmundsbury Borough Council in conjunction with the Market Square Group.

It takes place on the Market Square from 11am to 9pm on Saturday, July 1 and midday to 5pm on Sunday 2.

Cllr Alaric Pugh, the borough council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Growth said: “This is only the third year of the festival but it is already very popular and we have had lots of positive feedback.

“We are delighted to be hosting the beer and music festival again.

“We want families to come along, shop in the town and on the market, and then relax, have a delicious drink, tuck into some tasty food and enjoy the live music which will be playing throughout the festival.

“Please drink responsibly and make sure that you can get safely home by designating a driver.”

More details on the music line up will be published nearer the time on the Haverhill Market Facebook page.