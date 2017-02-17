Haverhill bistro’s Sunday roasts helping hospice

The popularity of the Sunday roast at Haverhill’s Nine Jars’ Bar & Bistro has given manager James Pilley charitable inspiration.

As well as providing a tasty excuse for a weekly get together of family and friends, Sunday roasts at the young High Street bistro are now also raising vital funds for charity.

The Nine Jars Bistro in High Street, Haverhill

Until Mothering Sunday on March 26, 10 per cent of Nine Jars’ adult Sunday roasts – which cost £14.95, £17.95 and £21.95 for one, two and three courses respectively – will be donated to St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Mr Pilley said: “In these first few months since opening, our Sunday roasts have become one of the most popular meals on our menu.

“The CXG Group, which owns and operates Nine Jars, have got to know and supported the hospice over the last few years. We then got to think how great it would be if our family-focused Sunday roasts could help raise funds for this very local and hugely worthwhile charity.”

“We are committed to supporting our local community and hope the donation from purchases of our Sunday roasts will be the first of many ways in which Nine Jars’ success can benefit this amazing charity,” he added.