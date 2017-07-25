Haverhill Borough goalie cycles 300 miles for charity

Haverhill Borough goalkeeper Graham Smith has completed a 300 mile cycle ride from London to Paris to raise money for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Graham, who lives in Braintree, has played for Borough since March 2015 and has also had a loan spell at Haverhill Rovers.

He was joined by his Surrey-based brother Chris in completing the challenge for a charity close to the heart of their late mum, who died from a stroke in 2013.

The duo started out on Wednesday last week at Crystal Palace before finishing in Paris on Saturday, cycling 95miles to Calais on day one, 75m from Calais to Abbeville on day two, 70m from Abbeville to Beauvais on day three and 60m on the final leg from Beauvais to Paris.

Graham, who has also played football for Coggeshall Town, and Chris aim to jointly raise £5,000, a total that will allow them to name a guide dog after their mum and follow it through its lifetime.

To help their cause, Borough donated the £100 it received for winning the Thurlow Nunn League’s club of the month for March.

Graham said: “I loved every minute of it. It was a challenge but I did enjoy it. It was a nice camaraderie with the group I was in.”

Donations can still be made via http://www.doitforcharity.com/GRAHAM9874