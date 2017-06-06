Haverhill bricklayer reaches national skills final

A Haverhill bricklaying apprentice is one of two from West Suffolk College that have built their way to a national final organised by the Guild of Bricklayers.

Lewis Whiting, who works for Hudson Brickwork, took part in the Senior section of the regional competition held in Cambridge.

John Moore, from Thetford, is employed by N.A.P Anglia, and participated in the Junior/New Entrant class.

Both were given a certain number of hours to build a brickwork model, which they had only seen on the day, and they both came first in their class.

They were competing against five other apprentices in their sections.

Martin Cribb, technician demonstrator in Bricklaying, said: “Their first places were thoroughly deserved.

“Their all-round attitude and professionalism stood out and they are a credit to themselves, their family, employers and West Suffolk College.“

The pair won prize money, a certificate and a selection of tools. They now go forward to the national final at Derby College on June 21.