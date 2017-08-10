Haverhill brothers make new fitness business a family affair

Two footballing brothers, one of them an ex-professional with Ipswich Town, have teamed up to launch their own fitness business.

Ben Robinson has enlisted the help of his brother Joe to start Next Level Fitness, with the financial support of Rob Power, the dad of Ben’s girlfriend.

The two Haverhill-raised brothers are well known to football followers in this region.

Ben, 24, has played for Haverhill Rovers and AFC Sudbury and currently turns out for Cambridge City in the Evo-Stik League South-East Division.

His brother Joe, who has just turned 21, was released by Ipswich Town earlier this summer having made one first team appearance and has had loan spells at Woking, Boston United and St Albans City.

As the Echo went to print Joe looked likely to sign for Evo-Stick Southern Premier League side, Bishop’s Stortford.

Ben has been a member of the coaching staff at Dellar Sports Coaching (DSC) for five years but has now decided to start his own business.

He said: “I’ve kind of been doing the coaching stuff in schools for five years and I’ve just come to the point where I thought it was time to do something else.

“I love going to the gym and eating right and everything and everyone said to me ‘what you do is really good, why don’t you just start something yourself?’

“I sat down with my girlfriend’s dad and we drew up a business plan and it’s gone from there, really.”

Joe will be helping Ben out as a trainer, and his background at Ipswich Town will be of great use.

Ben explained: “He’s worked with people in a professional environment, with strength and conditioning coaches, and he’s seen them working with top athletes, so that’s going to be a benefit to us, that experience of seeing them and how they work.”

Next Level Fitness can offer one-to-one, group and sports-specific training (Ben, for example, has been working with West Wratting FC and Haverhill Rovers midfielder Luke Haines on aspects of fitness in pre-season), nutritional guidance and workout plans and has circuit training sessions coming up at Castle Manor and Samuel Ward Academies at the weekends and at venues in Hundon, Clare and West Wratting in the week.

To find out where and when the sessions are, and about the business, go to www.nextlevelfitnesspt.co.uk.