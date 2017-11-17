Haverhill Business Angels can help partnership achieve community goals

A drive to encourage more businesses to get involved with ONE Haverhill Partnership has been formally launched.

The partnership, which sees a number of different organisations work together, has launched the ONE Haverhill Business Angels to create a closer working relationship with local companies.

Last week’s launch attracted some of the town’s biggest employers who heard about ONE Haverhill Partnership’s priorities around education, employment, crime, health, culture and the Town Centre Masterplan.

John Mayhew, chairman of ONE Haverhill Partnership, said: “Our whole premise centres around organisations working together to try and make Haverhill a better place for those who work, live and visit the town.

“We want to bring the business community together to help us achieve some of our priorities for Haverhill and it was great to formally launch the Business Angels.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended the launch and would also appeal to any local businesses who would like to find out more to get in touch.”

Mr Mayhew said there were many projects, driven by ONE Haverhill Partnership, which could be supported by businesses – whether financially, through voluntary support or through resources.

Mentoring young people and identifying staff who could become governors at primary and secondary schools in the town were other ways businesses could help, Mr Mayhew added.

He cited Haverhill employer Sanofi sponsoring the Apprenticeship Awards this January as a perfect example of local support from the business community.

ONE Haverhill Partnership recently published its Business Plan setting out some of the priorities for the next three years.

To find out more about ONE Haverhill Partnership or the Business Angels, please visit www.onehaverhill.co.uk/Lifelink.