Haverhill business shows support for town’s new sports club

The Haverhill branch of The Co-operative Funeralcare has provided welcome sponsorship for the town’s fledgling walking football club, which is held at The New Croft.

The firm’s funding has provided enough to supply full kit for two six-a-side teams.

The walking football sessions are run every Friday from 6pm to 7pm at the Chalkstone Way facility since being launched in February.

The sessions have been well received since they started, growing to the extent that between 20 to 30 participants are now turning up each week, according to the New Croft facility manager, Peter Betts, who admitted ‘surprise’ at how it has become so popular so quickly.

Haverhill has entered two sides into The Suffolk FA Walking Football Cup at the Goals Soccer Centre in Ipswich on Saturday, May 13.