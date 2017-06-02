Haverhill businessman is at the forefront of accounting reform

A Haverhill-based accountant is celebrating after being nominated for a prestigious industry award and invited to join an influential panel.

Paul Donno, of 1 Accounts Online, has been shortlisted in the Licensed Member of the Year category of the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) Professional Member Awards and will attend an awards ceremony in Windsor tonight with fellow director, Jenni Donno.

He has also been invited to join the AAT Digital Advisory Panel, which was set up in the wake of the Government’s Making Tax Digital (MTD) initiative, one of the biggest reforms the accounting profession has ever experienced.

Mr Donno, a long-term advocate of online accounting, set up his practice in January 2014 to offer an alternative to traditional accounting through the provision of cloud-based accounting services and fixed fees.

He said: ”The MTD initiative will have a massive impact on many traditional accountants who have yet to adapt their working practices to embrace the benefits working online offers for client management.

“The role of the Digital Advisory Panel is to support those AAT members who need help and to ensure that the views of one of the major membership organisations in the industry are conveyed to government.

“We saw the potential opportunities from cloud-based accounting early on and have built a successful practice around taking clients online with their accounts. All of our clients are prepared for MTD.

“It is a real honour to be invited to join the panel and I am looking forward to being involved in helping our industry to evolve.”