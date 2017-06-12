Haverhill care home’s open day offers fun for all the family

Cleves Place care home in Haverhill is inviting local people to visit the home on Saturday, June 17 to join in its celebrations for Care Home Open Day.

From 1.30pm to 5pm, the team at the Millfields Way home will be opening the doors to the care home for a free family-friendly event.

The day is in celebration of Care Home Open Day, a countrywide initiative to create lasting relationships between care homes and their local communities.

Cleves Place has organised a summer garden party to celebrate the open day.

The theme of the day is Disney and visitors are encouraged to get into the spirit by dressing up as their favourite character.

As well as best dressed competition guests will be able to enjoy fun games, sing-alongs and live music.

The home is also preparing some sweet treats for the day, including a chocolate fountain, an ice cream van and a popcorn stand.

Sally Shadbolt, home manager at Cleves Place, said: “Care Home Open Day is about connecting people and enriching the lives of residents through lasting relationships with the local community across the generations.

“We cannot wait to open our doors to the community to showcase everything Cleves Place has to offer and the difference care homes make to residents’ lives and their wellbeing. “We have planned a fun day for all the family and a warm welcome awaits the people of Haverhill.”

Visitors to the Care Home Open Day event at Cleves Place will also be able to pick up their copy of the home’s latest guide, A Helping Hand.

For more information on Care Home Open Day at Cleves Place, please call home manager Sally Shadbolt on 0333 9202997, or email sally.shadbolt@careuk.com.