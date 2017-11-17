Haverhill charity reaches out to people in their own homes

A Haverhill charity whose mission is to tackle poverty in and around the town has launched a new project that aims to take help to the homes of those who most need it.

Reach Community Projects has taken on two advisors for its new initiative, Reach into the Community.

Reach projects director, Henry Wilson explained its purpose: “This is for people who really do need some additional help and support who can’t get in to see us.”

Full-time carers, the elderly, those without transport or the funds for it, the disabled and those with mental health issues that may prevent them travelling can all be seen at home now after Jo Goodhall and Tina Rice joined Reach.

Jo said: “I think a lot of people think they are maybe at the end of the road and have nowhere to turn and us going out to them means they are getting the help they need so much sooner so we can help them get on the right track.

“It’s a privilege to be able to go and see them in their own homes.”

Tina covers the villages from Haverhill into South Cambs, like Linton and Abington and Jo covers Haverhill and the other villages, such as Wickhambrook and Clare.

To access Reach into the Community, call 01440 712950 or email info@reachhaverhill.org.uk to arrange an appointment.