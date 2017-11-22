Haverhill Choral Society has a new name

Haverhill Choral Society has changed its name to the Haverhill Singers.

The choir was founded by Daniel Gurteen in 1860 shortly after Haverhill’s Old Independent Church was completed and at the time choral singing was a very popular pastime.

Modern choirs have tended to broaden their programme and while impressive choral works such as Handel’s Messiah will always be popular, there are many opportunities to offer programmes which also reflect the wide range of today’s musical genres.

The choir has staged several successful concerts in recent years, including tributes to Shakespeare and Gilbert & Sullivan.

The choir’s next concert will be Christmas Fantasia at S. Mary’s Church, Haverhill, on December 16 at 7.30pm.

For more information visit www.haverhillsingers.co.uk or contact info@haverhillsingers.co.uk.