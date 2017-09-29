Haverhill church to host an Anglo-French choral collaboration

Haverhill Choral Society and a choir from Haverhill’s twin French town, Pont St Esprit, will be giving a joint concert at the Old Independent Church in Hamlet Road at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 7.

The collaboration with Les Voix de Si de La is a reciprocal arrangement after Haverhill Choral Society (HCS) gave a joint concert with them during a visit to France last year.

The visitors will be hosted by members of HCS and a welcoming reception will be held at The Plough Inn, Hundon on Friday, October 6.

Each choir will present its own programme which will include popular songs and light classical pieces and then join in presenting a Grand Finale when the choirs will sing together.

Organist Nigel Brown will provide the accompaniment and will also be showcasing the churchʼs magnificent organ with the impressive Widorʼs ‘Toccata’.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will also be provided after the concert.

Recent concerts have been very successful and rehearsals for Christmas events start soon.

For further information visit www.haverhillchoralsociety.co.uk or follow us on Facebook.